UN succumbs to US pressure to solve Palestinian issue: PA chief

Since 1947, the United Nations has passed more than a thousand resolutions in the General Assembly and the Security Council on the Palestinian issue, but due to US pressures and support for the Zionist regime, it ultimately failed to fulfill its mission and could not even implement a single resolution that could guarantee the realization of the rights of the Palestinian people, he said during his talks with Putin.

The head of the Palestinian Authority also slammed Israel's ongoing policy of forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, as well as from the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

This strategy has been implemented several times in the past, for example in 1948 and 1967, Abbas reminded the forced eviction of Palestinians from their ancestral homes following the creation of Israel.

Iran's retaliation unpredictable

Later on Tuesday, the PA chief also talked about the assassination of the political leader of the Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and potential retaliation from Iran.

It is still not possible to predict the exact timing of Iran's retaliatory attack against the Zionist regime as the Islamic Republic may avenge Haniyeh’s assassination in the coming days or even hours, he said in an interview with the Russian TASS news agency on Tuesday night.

Abbas said that although Iran's decision cannot be predicted but “we hope the situation in the region does not escalate because it is difficult to assess its consequences”.

Abbas went on to state that there are very tense talks between all countries right now, and the most important issue at this moment is what level and intensity Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel will be.

