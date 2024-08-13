Hezbollah confirms 2 members martyred in south Lebanon

The movement made the announcement on Tuesday. It said one of the martyrs was from Baraachit town, the other was from Bint Jbeil, both located in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah did not elaborate on how the two were killed. But media outlets reported earlier on Tuesday that two people had been killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon.

The reports said the strike hit the car on the main road linking the town of Baraachit and the village of Beit Yahoun.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, a day after the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza.

Tensions have soared recently as Israel has been bracing for a retaliatory response from Hezbollah following the assassination of senior commander Fuad Shukr who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut on July 30.

4194