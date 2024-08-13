Zionists grappling with domestic differences amid Iran’s possible attack

A Tel Aviv-based analyst referred to the recent disagreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, saying on Monday night that Gallant publicly attacked Netanyahu amid reports of the prime minister’s plans for setting him aside.

He wondered that how these two people can continue to work with each other with this amount of mistrust and competition.

He noted that it is more than two weeks that the Israelis are under pressure for fears of an anticipated Iranian attack while they are witnessing disagreements between Netanyahu and Gallant.

A Zionist website also referred to Hezbollah’s ability to wage a psychological warfare, as its secretary general, Hassan Nasrallah, has said that waiting is part of the punishment.

