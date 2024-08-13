Iran to pursue joining OIC Women Development Organization

Behrouz-Azar and former vice president Ensiyeh Khazali as well as colleagues in international affairs of this vice presidency reviewed the measures taken to join OIC Women Development Organization during a Tuesday meeting.

In presenting a report on the undertaken measures, they highlighted achievements and key programs including the bill for joining the OIC Women Development Organization, the Global Movement for Family Commitment, the second round of management for the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Committee on Women and Human Rights, the International Conference on Women and Anti-Corruption, the South Africa Exhibition of IORA, collaboration with the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, the Women's Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the organization of an NGO empowerment course.

Behrouz-Azar examined the details of various initiatives and ordered the follow-up on certain issues, including the parliamentary approval of the bill for joining the OIC Women Development Organization, the Global Movement for Family Commitment in government commissions, and the formation of a working group on women and human rights.

Behrouz-Azar was recently appointed as the vice president for women and family affairs by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

