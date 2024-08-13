Palestine's Al-Qasim Forces launch major attacks on Israeli positions in Gaza

Abu Khalid, the spokesperson of the The National Resistance Brigades also known as Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, said on Tuesday that the military group had carried out attacks against occupiers in the Al-Geneina area, located east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

He mentioned that the Al-Qasim forces had successfully destroyed a "M113" Zionist military vehicle with an RPG, causing casualties to the enemy.

Additionally, the fighters launched rocket and mortar attacks on the occupation forces positioned northeast of the Qarara area in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, resulting in damage to the enemy.

Furthermore, Al-Qasim fighters targeted the gathering of enemy forces in the areas of Tal al-Sultan, west of Rafah, with rocket attacks, causing heavy damage to the enemy.

Palestinian resistance groups have been fighting Israeli soldiers in different parts of Gaza to defend the civilian population against the regime’s intense attacks that have left more than 39,897 people dead since early October 2023.

3266**4261