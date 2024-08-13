Another Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza clashes

Al Araby television network, citing a military statement, reported on Tuesday that at least 330 soldiers have been killed since the start of ground battles in Gaza in mid-October.

Palestinian resistance groups say that Israel’s military fatalities are much higher as the regime hides the real number of its soldiers getting killed in Gaza amid widespread anger among Israelis over the war.

Public discontent has been growing in Israel as its cabinet has failed to release dozens of captives still held by Palestinians despite the war dragging on for more than ten months now.

