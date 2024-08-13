Iranians keen on investing in Afghanistan’s mines, oil, gas sector: Afghan ministry

In a statement, officials of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that Deputy Minister Zia ur-Rahman Aruobi met with Iran’s deputy ambassador to Kabul, university professors and a number of Iranian investors in the capital city of Afghanistan.

The Iranian and Afghan delegations held talks on investment in Afghanistan’s mining sector, they said.

According to the statement, Iranian investors provided explanations about the activities of their companies and expressed interest in investing in metals mining as well as oil and gas sectors in Afghanistan.

The Afghan deputy minister also welcomed the willingness of Iranian businessmen to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, stating that the ministry will not spare any effort and cooperation with Iranian investors.

