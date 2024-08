The settlers broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Palestinian territories and performed rituals, Shehab news agency reported.

This comes on the anniversary of the so-called “Second Temple’s Destruction”.

Located in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims.

It was also Islam’s first Qibla, the direction towards which Muslims must turn to perform prayers, before that was changed to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

6125**4354