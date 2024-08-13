West’s support for Israel endangers world security: Iran president

President Pezeshkian made the remark in a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday evening, arguing that the silence of the international community in the face of the unprecedented and inhumane crimes of the Zionist regime and the support of certain Western states for this regime are contrary to international norms and encourage it to continue atrocities and threatens peace and security in the region and the world.

Pezeshkian stated that from the point of view of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the war in any part of the world is not in the interest of any country, emphasizing that a punitive response to an aggressor is a legal right of states and a way to stop crime and aggression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president welcomed the expansion of relations between Iran and the UK and underlined that the resumption of the nuclear talks and the implementation of all commitments by the signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal are conditions for the success of these talks.

Starmer, for his part, stressed the need to end the Gaza war and the quick provision of humanitarian aid to the people of the region and called for more Iranian assistance in this regard.

The British premier announced his country's readiness to expand ties with Iran during his tenure, expressing hope that new ambassadors of the two countries will start their mission as soon as possible.

