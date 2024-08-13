HR chief calls for efforts to extradite Sasha Sobhani from Spain

In a letter to the Foreign Ministry, Kazem Gharibabadi referred to Sobhani’s accusations, including participation in gambling and betting, deceiving Iranian teenagers, abusing children, and money laundering, saying all the necessary information and documents have been sent to the Spanish government long ago through the diplomatic channel, but unfortunately, no action has been taken by Spain.

Considering the importance of Sobhani’s case and his criminal behavior's effects on society's psychological security, his extradition in the framework of cooperation and the principle of reciprocity needs to take special steps, he noted.

He urged the acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to take immediate and serious action to extradite Sobhani and bring him to justice.

9376**4354