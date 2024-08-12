Pezeshkian calls on Europe to help end Gaza genocide instead of backing Israel

“The people of the world expect European countries, especially Germany, to play an effective role in ending the Zionist genocide in Gaza instead of supporting this regime”, Pezeshkian said during a phone call made by German Chancellor Olaf Sholtz on Monday.

The Iranian president added that people across the globe have such expectation at a time when the Israeli regime is going ahead with its genocide in Gaza and has carried out terrorist acts in other countries, which is in violation of international law and is posing serious challenges to security in the West Asia region and to global peace.

That’s while, he added, maintaining regional and global peace, security and stability is among core policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pezeshkian also said his country considers it as a duty to abide by international law and regulations.

While Iran welcomes expansion of interactions with all countries and stresses the need for resolving problems through negotiations, it will not give in to pressure, sanctions, bullying and aggression; rather it considers it a right to respond to aggressors based on international rules, he added.

The Iranian president also said that his country intends to boost relations with all European countries, including Germany, based on friendship and mutual respect as well as joint trust-building measures.

Germany willing to develop ties with Iran

The German chancellor congratulated Pezeshkian on his election win as Iran’s president.

He said that Germany is willing and ready to expand relations with Iran in all fields.

Sholtz also said that establishment of peace and security in West Asia is a priority of German policy on that region. The war in Gaza should come to an end immediately and a ceasefire must be established there, he added.

4194