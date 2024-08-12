Iran's defense achievements on display at Russia’s “ARMY 2024” Exhibition

The three-day exhibition opened on Monday. General Ali Shademani attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition on behalf of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

On the first day of the exhibition, Iran’s “Mohajer 10” drone was put on display for the first time, which is said to be technologically much more advanced than previous Iranian-developed UAVs.

Some radar and electronic warfare systems were other Iranian military developments showcased in the Russian exhibition.

