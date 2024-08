“I sincerely thank the dear and high-spirited athletes, the heads of federations and coaches, and the National Olympic Committee for bringing joy and pride to our country in the sports arena,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his message.

The Iranian athletes secured a total of 12 medals—three gold, six silver, and three bronze—in wrestling and taekwondo, placing Iran in the 21st position among over 200 participating countries in this year’s Olympics.

