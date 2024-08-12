US, UK launch new attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah

That was the new aggressive attack launched by the two countries on Yemeni soil, Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

The Kamaran Island has been targeted during the attack, the report says.

Meanwhile, there is no news about the possible casualties or damages after the attack.

In the past months, Yemen’s different areas particularly Hodeidah have been under the US and the UK attacks.

Those attacks are aimed at putting pressure on Yemen’s National Salvation Government to stop its domination over the Zionist regime's sea connections.

After the UN Security Council’s January 2024 resolution, Washington and London started attacking Yemen’s Ansarullah bases.

Before the date, Yemen had begun to target Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied lands to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Armed Forces has said in a statement that the US-UK aggression could never make Yemen withdraw from its stance to support the Palestinian nation in their fights against oppression.

