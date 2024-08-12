One more Zionist soldier killed in Gaza

Shehab news agency reported on Monday that the media of the Zionist regime had announced that 19-year-old Omer Ginzburg from Kiryat Tiv'on settlement, a member of the 101st Division of the Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in the battles in southern Gaza.

According to the Israeli military, at least 330 soldiers have been killed since the start of ground battles in Gaza in mid-October.

Palestinian resistance groups say that Israel’s military fatalities are much higher as the regime hides the real number of its soldiers getting killed in Gaza amid widespread anger among Israelis over the war.

Public discontent has been growing in Israel as its cabinet has failed to release dozens of captives still held by Palestinians despite the war dragging on for more than ten months now.

