EU’s Borrell calls for blacklisting hardliners in Netanyahu's cabinet

"While the World pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. (Itamar) Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians," Borrell wrote on his X account on Monday.

"Like Min. (Bezalel) Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda," he added.

"I urge the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and call it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire," the top European diplomat said.

Earlier on Sunday, Borrell condemned Israel’s brutal attack on Tabeen school complex in Gaza, which killed more than 120 people. “There’s no justification for these massacres.”

He insisted, however, that a ceasefire would be the only way out of the devastating situation in Gaza.

The EU foreign policy chief also criticized Smotrich, the Israeli finance minister, for opposing a ceasefire, adding that the EU supports international efforts for bringing an end to the war in Gaza.

