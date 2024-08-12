Canada condemns Israel’s school attack in Gaza

“Canada condemns the Israeli strike that killed Palestinian civilians sheltering at a school in Gaza, including children,” Joly wrote on her X account early on Monday.

“Israel must uphold international humanitarian law.”

She also stressed the importance of securing immediate ceasefire in Gaza and releasing the Israeli captives.

More than 120 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli regime’s deadly airstrike against al-Tabin school in the Daraj area in Gaza at the time of morning prayers two days ago.

In reaction to the incident, the Palestinian information center in Gaza said the Zionist regime and the United States are accountable for the horrible massacre.

The Palestinian center also urged the international community to condemn the occupiers’ brutal killing.

1483**9417