Hezbollah fires volley of rockets at Israeli targets

Hezbollah said a volley of Katyusha rockets was fired at the newly established headquarters of the 146th Division in Giaton in the early hours of Monday.

It added that the operation was carried out in response to Israel’s attacks on civilian areas in southern Lebanon, particularly in the town of Maaroub as well as in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV, the sound of explosions was heard in the town of Nahariya up to the area of Al-Kariyot in the city of Haifa.

Some sources reported that more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the north of occupied Palestine.

Zionist media have also confirmed the report, saying the rocket attack prompted warning sirens in Nahariya and the West Galilee region.

The regime’s media said that the Iron Dome air defense system was unable to intercept most of Hezbollah’s rockets.

The new strike came hours after Hezbollah launched a series of drone, rocket and missile attacks on Zionist bases.

In a rocket attack earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah fighters targeted the surroundings of a military base where Zionist soldiers were gathering.

In a statement on the same day, the resistance group said that its combat drones hit Malikiyah base, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy's spy facilities. It also announced two separate attacks on Al Marj and Ruwaisat Al-Alam military bases.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, Hezbollah and the regime’s military have been exchanging fires along Lebanon’s southern border almost on a daily basis.

