Israeli soldier killed in Gaza sniper fire

The soldier was killed in sniper fire by Palestinian resistance fighters, according to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network citing the Israeli outlets.

There was no mention of where the soldier was killed. But earlier on Sunday, Al Mayadeen reported heavy clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, both in south of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli military, at least 330 soldiers have been killed since the start of ground battles in Gaza in mid-October.

Palestinian resistance groups say that Israel’s military fatalities are much higher as the regime hides the real number of its soldiers getting killed in Gaza amid widespread anger among Israelis over the war.

Public discontent has been growing in Israel as its cabinet has failed to release dozens of captives still held by Palestinians despite the war dragging on for more than ten months now.

4194