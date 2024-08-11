Iran president: US double standards embolden Israel to commit more crimes

Pezeshkian made the comment on Sunday as he spoke with European Council President Charles Michel on the phone.

The Iranian president said that his country supports peace and security for all countries across the globe, while maintaining that any move threatening peace in any part of the world should be halted.

But, he added, double standards adopted by the US and some other Western countries have emboldened the Israeli regime to commit “terror and crimes” in Gaza and regional countries, which has threatened peace and security in the region and beyond.

Pezeshkian also criticized the US for putting pressure on countries like Iran and denying them their rights, saying that such attempts by Washington are aimed at preventing a multipolar world order.

The European official, on his part, called for an immediate stop to Israeli attacks in Gaza and the establishment of a ceasefire there, saying that an independent Palestinian state should be recognized as well.

Also in their phone talk, Pezeshkian and Michel discussed, among other issues, Iran-Europe relations and explored ways to resume talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

