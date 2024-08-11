Iran wraps up 2024 Paris Olympics with 12 medals

The Iranian athletes concluded their participation in this summer's Olympics with a total of twelve medals comprising three gold, six silver, and three bronze.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Saeed Esmaeili and Mohammad-Hadi Saravi each won gold in the 67 kg and 97 kg categories respectively. Alireza Mohmadi also won silver in the 87 kg category.

In freestyle wrestling, Hassan Yazdani (86kg), Amir-Hossein Zare (125kg), and Rahman Amouzad (65 kg) each earned a silver medal.

Additionally, Taekwondo practitioner Arian Salimi (+80kg) claimed a gold medal for Iran. Taekwondo athletes Mehran Barkhordari (-82 kg) and Nahid Kiani (-57 kg) each took home a silver medal.

Furthermore, Mobina Nematzadeh (-49 kg) in Taekwondo, Amin Mirzazadeh (130 kg) in Greco-Roman wrestling, and Amir-Ali Azarpira (97 kg) in Freestyle wrestling each won bronze medals.

The Iranian sports delegation took part in the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games in Paris, fielding 40 athletes across 14 disciplines.

They concluded their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics with a 21st-place finish, ascending six ranks from their previous performance in Tokyo.

In the preceding Tokyo Games in 2021, the Iranian team secured three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

The 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, which kicked off with the opening ceremony on July 26, officially came to a close on August 11.

