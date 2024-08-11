Australia denounces Israel’s al-Tabin School massacre in Gaza

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Sunday condemned the attack on al-Tabin School which was hit a day earlier when Palestinian worshippers were holding prayers.

“Innocent Palestinians cannot continue to pay the price of defeating Hamas. Australia condemns the deaths of civilians from Israel’s strike on Al-Tabeen School”, the top Australian diplomat said on X (formerly Twitter), in reference to Israeli claims that its attacks in Gaza are aimed at defeating Palestine’s Hamas resistance movement.

“Israel must comply with international humanitarian law. We again call for an immediate ceasefire”, she further said in her post.

The airstrike on al-Tabin School was the latest in Israeli attacks on civilian buildings in Gaza since the regime began its war in the Palestinian territory in early October.

The massacre has drawn widespread condemnation from across the world, and has further raised calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where civilians have been the main victims of daily Israeli attacks.

