Iran presents report to UN committee on elimination of racial discrimination

The Iranian delegation, headed by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva Ali Bahraini, attended the 113th session at the European headquarters of the United Nations and presented the fourth periodic report of Iran on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The delegation, consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Human Rights Headquarters, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Education, and Parliament, took part in the session on August 7 and 8.

In the session, director-general of the Interior Ministry’s political affairs office Abdollah Moradi referred to the policies of the Islamic Republic regarding ethnicities, religions, religious minorities, and foreign nationals, and presented a report on the measures taken by the ministry to promote human rights in Iran.

The 1969 International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination is a United Nations treaty that urges member states to eliminate racism and promote understanding between all races. All member states have to provide reports of their actions in line with the objectives and obligations of the convention.

