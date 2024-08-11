Top Iranian, Dutch diplomats discuss regional developments

In a telephone conversation on Saturday night, Bagheri Kani and Caspar Veldkamp exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Bagheri Kani, during the talk, reacted to the Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s al-Tabin School which targeted displaced Palestinians and killed over 100 civilians.

If a country other than the Zionist regime had committed the same crime, Western countries would have reacted under the pretext of human rights and used all their capacities, including the UN Security Council, and termed the intolerable crime as a threat to international peace and security, he said.

Bagheri Kani also said the occupying regime violated the national sovereignty and security of the Islamic Republic by assassinating Haniyeh.

Unfortunately, some European countries keep silent about the Zionists’ terrorist acts that violate international law, the diplomat added.

By resorting to unjustifiable measures, certain countries prevented the UN Security Council from meeting to investigate the crimes of the Zionists, he noted.

Referring to Iran’s use of its inherent right to respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime, he said that the (possible) reaction of the Islamic Republic could be under international procedures and the UN Charter.

It is essential that the Dutch government, while condemning the crimes of the Israeli regime, supports Iran’s legitimate and decisive action in legitimate defense against the aggressor, he further noted.

For his part, Caspar Veldkamp expressed concern about the deterioration of the situation in the West Asian region, urging all sides to exercise restraint to reduce tensions.

The attack on the al-Tabin School in Gaza is heartbreaking, he said.

The Netherlands calls for a ceasefire and a reduction in violence and humanitarian aid to Gazans, the diplomat added.

