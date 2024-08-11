Iran rejects claims of involvement in Trump's campaign hacking

According to an IRNA reporter, the Iranian mission, in a statement, rejected the report published by Politico, an American digital newspaper claiming that it has access to documents about Iran’s role in hacking the Trump campaign and that it began receiving emails from an anonymous account containing documents from the Trump campaign's internal operations

We do not give credit to these news as the Iranian government has no purpose or motivate to interfere in the American presidential elections, the mission's statement responded to the Politico claim.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung also claimed, in a statement, that internal documents were received from an anonymous account that “intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process.”

The Trump campaign also pointed to a report by Microsoft report in June that claimed that Iran-linked hackers tried to sneak into the account of a high-ranking official of an unnamed presidential campaign, noting the hack was conducted using email credentials of a former senior advisor.

The report did not provide further details on the identity of the official but Cheung without providing any evidence pointed his finger at Iran.

"The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung spitted venom in a statement sent to various news organizations.

Iran’s UN mission, however, clarified on Friday local time, in response to questions raised about the Microsoft report: "Iran itself is a victim of various cyber-attacks targeting the country’s infrastructure, public service centers and industries. Iran's cyber power is defensive and in proportionate to the threats it faces”.

Iran does not have a goal or a plan for a cyberattack. The American election is an internal issue of this country, and Iran has no involvement in it, the statement from the Iranian mission elaborated.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN had issued a similar statement recently after some American media outlets cited intelligence officials as saying that Tehran intended to disrupt the election and negatively affect the election campaigns of Trump.

The election-related accusation surfaced just days after another media propaganda implicating Iran in a shooting incident during Trump's campaign rally, an allegation Iranian officials rejected as “absurd, baseless and biased”.

"Iran has no goal or activity to influence the American elections. A major part of these accusations are psychological operations to give false momentum to election campaigns”, the Iranian mission responded earlier this week.

