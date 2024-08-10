Biden must respond to Israel's ‘act of state terrorism’: CAIR

“If President Biden gives a damn about human life, he will respond to this act of state terrorism by immediately stopping the flow of weapons to the Israeli regime and forcing Netanyahu to agree to the ceasefire deal that he keeps sabotaging,”, CAIR said in a statement, according Al Jazeera that was reported by IRNA on Saturday night.

The council said that the Zionist attack on the Gaza City school was not only an attack on Palestinians but an attack on their religion – especially as it occurred during dawn prayers.

The Zionist army bombarded Palestinian worshipers during the morning prayers at Al-Tabin School in the al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City in the early morning of Saturday, killing more than 120 people, including children and women and injuring dozens others.

About 200 Palestinian citizens were performing morning prayers when the Israeli warplanes targeted the school housing displaced civilians.

The Palestinian government's information office in Gaza said that the responsibility for this horrific crime lies with the United States as the Zionist regime could not have carried out such attack without a green light from Washington.

This was one of the most horrific among a series of massacres the regime has carried out in Gaza over the past 10 months.

The crime has been widely condemned worldwide, with Algeria asking the UN Security Council to convene a meeting to investigate and condemn the latest crime of the Zionist regime.

4399