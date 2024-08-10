Pezeshkian slams ‘barbaric’ Gaza school attack, urges int’l efforts to stop Israeli crimes

Pezeshkian on Saturday condemned “the inhumane and barbaric act” of the Zionist regime to strike al-Tabin School earlier in the day, which housed displaced Palestinians.

He said that the Israeli regime is pressing ahead with its genocide in Gaza only in light of support it receives from the governments that claim to defend human rights.

Those governments on one hand speak of negotiations to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, and on the other hand put no limit in their support for this regime, Pezeshkian said, adding that such a “double standard behavior” makes these governments complicit in Israeli crimes.

The Iranian president also said that the continued crimes by the Israeli regime are a desperate attempt by its officials in the face of Palestinian resistance, and a cover-up for domestic crises.

Pezeshkian called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and Islamic countries, to assume their responsibility to maintain regional and global peace and security to help prevent the occurrence of similar crimes against Palestinians, which he described as crimes against humanity.

