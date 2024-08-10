Poll: 68% of Germans oppose military support for Israeli regime

According to the survey, reported by different media outlets on Saturday, 68% of Germans are against military support for Israel in case that the ongoing Gaza war extends to Lebanon or Iran.

Furthermore, 57% believe that Israel's military response to Hamas' October 7 operation against the regime has been excessive, which marks a 7% increase.

Six out of ten Germans (61%) hold Israel entirely or partially responsible for the situation in Gaza.

The report noted that Germany has consistently supported Israel and it is a major arms provider to the regime. Over the past year alone, the European country exported €326.5 million in military equipment to Israel.

Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7 following the unprecedented Al Aqsa Storm Operation that the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement conducted earlier that day in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to an announcement by the Health Ministry in Gaza on Saturday, the war has so far killed 39,790 people and wounded 91,702 others there.

Most of the casualties are women and children.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the Palestinians living there.

