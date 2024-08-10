Haniyeh's assassination aimed to create rift among Shias, Sunnis

In a meeting with media journalists on Saturday on the occasion of National Reporter's Day, Naeeni said that nowadays the enemy has launched a hybrid war against Islamic Iran in economic, political, psychological, and cultural fields.

He added that in the recent terror attack against Iran and and Lebanon, and before that – the assassination of Martyr Zahedi – we faced a continuous psychological operation.

In his remarks, the IRGC spokesman added that the enemy is trying to launch a psychological war with these terror attacks to make an achievement for himself with these psychological actions.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

