Israel evacuates 4 intelligence, security agencies in Tel Aviv: Report

The intelligence and security agencies were evacuated on Thursday over fears of retaliatory attacks from Iran and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah after the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Al-Hadath news channel reported.

The Saudi channel did not provide further details.

The occupying regime has been crippled by fear and anxiety in the aftermath of the assassination of Haniyeh as the Islamic Republic vowed to retaliate decisively.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on August 31.

1483**4354