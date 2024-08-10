Aug 10, 2024, 11:45 AM
Riot in Iranian women's prison contained peacefully

Tehran, IRNA – The Prisons and Security and Corrective Measures Organization (PSCMO) has said that the riot in the Iranian women's prison was peacefully contained.

In a statement released on Saturday, the PSCMO rejected the media hype that Iranian guards had beaten female inmates at Evin Prison.

On August 6, one of the prisoners named Narges Mohammadi incited other inmates to attack the head of guards, the statement said.

It added that the prisoners broke the lock of the yard's door in a bid to get out of the prison.

The guards took action to peacefully prevent the inmates from exiting the place, the statement noted.

During the riot, the female prisoners beat the personnel of the prison, it further noted.

Two prisoners had heart palpitations due to the stress, but medical examinations determined that their general condition was favorable.

