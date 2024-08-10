Zionists receive threatening messages on phone

According to Sama news agency, threatening messages have been sent to the mobile phones of thousands of Zionists living in the occupied territories, whose names and details are also included in this message.

The message reads: You will be buried next week.

Al-Hadath has recently quoted some sources as saying that the Zionist regime evacuated its four sensitive security and intelligence headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday due to the fear of retaliatory attacks by Iran and Hezbollah.

The anxiety of the Israeli regime is increasing day by day due to Iran's response to the assassination of the martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, and the reaction of the Islamic resistance of Lebanon to the assassination of the martyr "Fuad Shukr", its senior commander.

The Israeli Radio has admitted that after the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, the Zionists are waiting for a response.

The Zionist intelligence forces are also trying to obtain the type, purpose, and time of the attack with the help of their allies.

