Iran’s wrestler Hasan Yazdani grabs silver in Paris Olympics

In the first minutes of this match, Yazdani sustained a shoulder injury which caused him to lose the fight against Magomed Ramazanov from Bulgaria 7-1.

In the semi-final stage, Yazdani defeated Myles Amine, the world bronze medalist from San Marino, to reach the final.

Yazdani won the gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a message congratulated Yazdani and appreciated his efforts despite his serious injury.

“You gave meaning to ‘For Iran until the last breath,’” Pezeshkian wrote. “Congratulations on winning the Olympic medal.”

9376**4354