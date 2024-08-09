‘Martyr Haniyeh's blood to impact Iran's harsh revenge on Zionists'

In a letter on Friday, Brigadier General Qa'ani congratulated Yahya Sinwar on his appointment as the head of the political bureau of the Islamic resistance movement, Hamas.

He extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, underlining that Martyr Haniyeh was truly one of the brave leaders of the Islamic Resistance and a valuable personality who created unity in the Islamic world.

He quoted Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying, “We consider it our duty to avenge his blood for this bitter incident in the Islamic Republic."

Brigadier General Qa'ani also said, “The heroic struggle of your brothers in the Islamic resistance will intensify the effect of this punishment and lead to the elimination of this ominous phenomenon as soon as possible.”

He underlined, "By choosing a leader with a different logic, Hamas proved that its proud flag is in someone's hand who has the most influence on the battlefield. "

