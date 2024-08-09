Israel worries about inability of defense system against Iran’s response: Report

Referring to the latest Iranian anti-Israeli attack, also known as Operation True Promise, which was carried out four months ago in retaliation for the Israeli aggression that targeted its consulate in Damascus on April 13, The Washington Post raised a question in its report, "Israel repelled Iran’s first direct attack. Is it ready for the next one?"

Four months after Iran's anti-Israeli operation, with Iran vowing to respond forcefully to the assassination of Haniyeh, Israel is more regionally isolated, which military analysts say could make the country more vulnerable.

There are also fears that, even with American support, Israel’s aerial defense systems may not be able to fully counter a massive, coordinated attack.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia have declared they do not want their airspace transformed into a battle zone. Egypt has said it would not “take part in a military axis that would participate in repelling” an Iranian attack.

Such public statements are “very disturbing,” and show the ties that bind them to Israel are delicate according to a senior Israeli politician who helped build the regional coalition, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters.

Officials believe that Iran’s attack this time could be more sudden, larger in scale, and longer — possibly lasting several days instead of several hours. It could also be a coordinated barrage from multiple directions, involving Iranian allies in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

Over the past 10 months, Hezbollah in Lebanon has used low-flying, high-speed explosive drones to hit military sites — eluding the country’s aerial defense systems, which are designed to identify and intercept more traditional rockets that fly at higher altitudes and along linear flight paths. Such drones could pose a significant danger if unleashed in large numbers, weapons experts say.

“Our response is coming and it will be strong, impactful, and effective,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Wednesday.

