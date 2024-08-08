Iran ready to develop defense cooperation with Belarus

According to IRNA’s Thursday report, the Iranian commander made the remark in a meeting with Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Belarus Major General Andrey Lukyanovich in the capital Tehran.

Sabahifard referred to the strategy of global arrogance that seeks to dominate other countries, noting that neocolonialism has not been able to achieve its objectives in the region, because most regional countries strongly opposed this arrogant approach, and that the world has shifted towards multipolarity with the emergence of new powers.

Recalling a quote from Iran’s Supreme Leader that "the Islamic Iran does not intend to attack any country", the Iranian commander said that although the Islamic Republic is not seeking to dominate and attack any other country, it will stand against any threat and arrogant domination and will give a crushing response to such threats.

