Iran pursuing ‘open door policy’ on its nuclear industry: AEOI chief  

Eslami made the comment on Thursday at the opening ceremony of a two-day national conference in Tehran, which reviewed use of nuclear technology in the health sector.

He said that arrogant powers are opposed to development of Iran’s nuclear industry.

The official added that these powers accuse Iran of pursuing a covert nuclear program while the Islamic Republic has adopted an open-door policy in its nuclear industry.

Eslami said that Iran has made significant progress in its peaceful nuclear energy program as the country is now ranked among the world’s three top producers of radiopharmaceuticals.

Heavy water produced by Iran enjoys the best quality in the world, the official said, adding that the country has already created what he called a revolution in health and medicine sectors using heavy water.

