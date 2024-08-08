Aug 8, 2024, 11:39 AM
Israeli airstrikes kill 27 Palestinians in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The Gaza Civil Defense reported that tens of Palestinains were killed in a series of bombardments carried out by occupying forces in the past hours.

At least 18 Palestinians were martyred in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to IRNA, citing Al Mayadeen on Thursday.

Additionally, reports indicated that Israeli fighter jets targeted a house in Abasan Al Kabira, eastern Khan Younis.

Heavy bombings were also reported north of Rafah.

Additionally, the Zionist army's fighters launched assaults east of the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, resulting in further casualties.

Ten months into the war, the Israeli regime finds itself increasingly mired in both domestic and foreign crises, achieving little beyond massacre, destruction, starvation, and violations of international law.


