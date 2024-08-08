Aug 8, 2024, 8:49 AM
Israel launches airstrikes on south Lebanon: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli regime has carried out fresh air strikes on a region in southern Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets bombed an area near the settlements of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon early on Thursday.

Additionally, the Israeli jets also hit a town in the city of Nabatieh, also located in the south.

Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Yemen have been carrying out anti-Israel operations in support of the Palestinian people.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli attacks.


