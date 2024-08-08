UN: Israeli abuse of Palestinian detainees ‘war crime’

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, Albanese said in a statement that the inhuman behavior of the Zionist regime toward Palestinian children is considered a war crime.

What happened to the Palestinians inmates in Sde Teiman Detention Center was deliberate and in collusion with the prison officials, and these events are disturbing and I was shocked by the silence of the Western media, she said.

Palestinian prisoners have been subjected to inhumane treatment for decades, and this has increased after Israel launched its war on Gaza on the 7th of October, last year.

The UN Special Rapporteur said Israeli authorities commit crimes because they know they will not be prosecuted. “There are no words to describe the crimes committed by the Zionist military against the Palestinian prisoners”.

Footage from surveillance cameras of a prison in southern Palestine showed heinous and inhumane acts by Israeli forces against Palestinian prisoners.

A week after the controversy surrounding allegations of Zionist soldiers torturing and raping Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Channel 12 TV released a video on Wednesday morning confirming the claims.

Last week, Israeli media reported that 10 soldiers were accused of sexually harassing prisoners from Hamas's elite unit in recent months. The prisoners were held at the Sde Teiman detention camp and were transferred to the Beit Lid military court for inspection and trial.

In response, a group of extremist Zionists, mainly supporters of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's far-right minister, stormed the court building and clashed with the Zionist forces to prevent the trial of the accused soldiers.

Following the revelation of the sexual abuse, Israeli institutions took action to prevent international organizations including the Red Cross from entering the facility.

UN calls for probe into torture of detainees

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the United Nations has called for a comprehensive investigation into recent reports of systematic torture and degrading treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

According to IRNA reporter, Farhan Haq, Deputy UN Spokesperson on Wednesday local time, in a press conference, was responding to a question about the recent report by the Israeli rights group called B'Tselem.

The group in its report details the severe and systematic violation of the human rights of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

"All these allegations of violation of basic human rights norms must be fully investigated and there must be accountability," Haq said, adding “We believes that whenever human rights norms are violated to this extent, it should be investigated.

Our human rights colleagues dealing with Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories will continue to pursue all of these allegations, he added.

