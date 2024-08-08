American people don’t support Netanyahu’s brutal war: Sanders

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, the independent American senator wrote in a message on his X social media: “The American people do not support Netanyahu's horrific war. We must remind the Democratic Party. We must remind the Democratic Party: If they want young people to get involved in the political process, they must change their approach to Gaza”.

Sanders, who has been calling for the termination of the US military aid to the Zionist regime for a long time, further emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, nearly 40,000 Palestinian citizens have been martyred in in Israel’s incessant bombing and shelling over the past 10 months.

Outspoken Sanders had previously issued a number of statements against the Zionist prime minister and called for the US policy change over Israel’s inhuman actions against Palestinians.

Recently, while reacting to the speech of the Israeli Prime Minister in the US Congress, said he is not only a war criminal but also a liar.

This lawmaker who boycotted Netanyahu’s speech added that it is for the first time in the history of the United States, such an honor has been given to “a war criminal," referring to the Zionist premier.

