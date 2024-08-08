Iran's rights and duties allow to take revenge on Zionist regime

After returning from the United States with positive responses from American policymakers, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime changed his criminal ways but soon realized that he could not achieve his intended victory on the battlefield. In order to create a new image of himself for own people, he embarked on part terroristic acts of targeted killings and assassination drive against resistance commanders and leaders in the region.

The terrorist actions of Israel in Lebanon and Iran led to tragedies, and it is possible that Tel Aviv will repeat this criminal practice beyond West Asia. It is quite obvious that Israel is pressing ahead with this strategy and approach with the support and advice of the United States, and therefore the Axis of Resistance must be careful and take the necessary measures to prevent the Zionist regime for achieving its overt and covert agenda.

But the reality is that just as Netanyahu has failed in various fields, he will not achieve anything with such terrorist actions, because every commander and member of the resistance axis who is martyred, the resistance axis will receive more martyr's flags and will continue the war against Israel. It seems that this kind of criminal actions is the last shot of Netanyahu and after this stage, there is not path is left for the occupying regime but to face decline and collapse that will accelerate once Netanyahu will be tried in international forums for the crimes he and his far-right cabinet has committed in occupied Palestine.

At the same time, over the past few days, fear has narrowed the field for this regime, and due to the simultaneous announcement of Iran and the Axis of Resistance to take harsh revenge and punish this criminal gang, psychological and social disorder has grown further among Israelis who are even unable to leave amid closer of airports and the cancellation of foreign flights.

Israel must wait for punishment, because taking this revenge is both a right and a duty for Iran. Because the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was completely contrary to international norms and regulation, and even the Secretary General of the United Nations has said that Iran's reaction in this regard is rightful. As Iran’s Supreme Leader has said it is the duty of the Islamic Republic to take revenge, because the head of the political bureau of Hamas was Iran’s guest and his assassination was in violation of the country’s sovereignty.

