OIC: Haniyeh assassination ‘serious infringement’ of Iran’s sovereignty

Foreign ministers of OIC member states met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday for an open-ended extraordinary meeting on Israel’s crimes against Palestinians and its assassination of Haniyeh, a week after he was martyred in an Israeli attack on his accommodation in the Iranian capital.

The OIC said in a final communique that it “strongly condemns the assassination of Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, former Palestinian Prime Minister, while he was in Tehran, capital city of Iran, and holds Israel, the illegal occupying power, fully responsible for this heinous attack, which constitutes a crime of aggression, a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter and a serious infringement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The organization warned that the ongoing Israeli crimes undermine security and stability in the region, demanding immediate and effective intervention by the UN Security Council to maintain international peace and security.

The OIC reiterated “unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their leadership in their just struggle to realize their legitimate national rights, including the right of return, self-determination and the realization of the sovereign and independent State of Palestine with Al-Quds as its capital.”

It also strongly condemned continued war crimes, aggression and genocide committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including the City of Al-Quds.

The organization said that the Israeli actions have over the course of more than 300 days led to the martyrdom and injury of more than 140,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and the destruction of vital facilities and infrastructure, and the displacement of more than two million Palestinians from their homes.

The OIC demanded an immediate end to the Israeli aggression and the policy of torture, starvation and collective punishment against the Palestinian people.

The organization held its meeting on Wednesday in response to a request by Iran and Palestine.

