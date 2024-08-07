Yemen says US destroyers targeted in Red Sea

Constship On Vessel was accurately targeted by several ballistic missiles and drones on Wednesday, Army Spokesman Yahya Saree said, adding that the ship was moving in the Red Sea towards ports in the occupied Palestine.

American destroyers Laboon and Cole were also successfully hit with ballistic missiles and drones respectively, the spokesman noted, adding that they were moving in the Red Sea with the aim of assisting the Israeli regime.

Saree also said that Yemen considers as hostile and will respond to any maritime movement by US military, which is aimed at supporting the Israeli regime.

He stressed that Yemen will continue its operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli regime stops its war on the besieged Palestinian territory and lifts its blockade of the enclave.

Yemen began its pro-Gaza operations in mid-November, saying that any Israel-linked vessel is the target of its attacks. The country has continued its operations despite ongoing joint airstrikes that the US and the UK launched on Yemeni soil in mid-January.

