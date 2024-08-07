Iran’s acting FM attends OIC meeting in Jeddah

Bagheri Kani, who traveled to Jeddah on Wednesday, participated in an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The extraordinary meeting will address the dimensions of the Zionist regime’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its violation of the sovereignty and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting comes following Iran’s intensive efforts and active diplomacy through consultations and numerous contacts of Bagheri Kani with the secretary general of the OIC and the foreign ministers of the member countries of the organization.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the Israeli regime for the assassination.

