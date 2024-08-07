'Islamic states should support Iran's right to respond to Israeli aggression'

Bagheri Kani traveled to Jeddah on Wednesday to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was convened at Iran's request following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

He met and discussed with Secretary General of the OIC Hussein Ibrahim Taha on the sidelines of the meeting.

Bagheri Kani condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, describing it as a violation not only of Iran’s national security and sovereignty but also of international laws and regulations.

He emphasized that the Zionists' actions indicated their desire to spread the flames of conflict from Gaza to the entire region to achieve their ominous goals.

Bagheri Kani appreciated the OIC's swift condemnation of Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran. He noted that while Islamic countries had unified in denouncing the terrorist act, the US and some European countries not only failed to condemn it but also continued to support the Zionist regime, revealing their lack of interest in regional stability and their intention to perpetuate insecurity.

He emphasized the importance of unity among Islamic countries to confront the evil existence of the Israeli regime, which is the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region, stressing that Islamic countries, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and its Secretary-General, have a significant role to play in achieving such a goal.

He also underscored the need for Islamic countries to support Iran's right to defend itself from any act of aggression, stating that Iran's actions are aimed at protecting its sovereignty and national security, as well as ensuring the stability and security of the entire region.

Meanwhile, Hussein Ibrahim Taha offered his condolences for the martyrdom of Haniyeh and acknowledged Iran's important position as a founding member of the OIC.

He expressed the OIC Secretariat's full readiness to cooperate with Iran.

