A week after the controversy surrounding allegations of Zionist soldiers torturing and raping Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Channel 12 TV released a video on Wednesday morning confirming the claims.

Last week, Israeli media reported that 10 soldiers were accused of sexually harassing prisoners from Hamas's elite unit in recent months. The prisoners were held at the Sde Teiman detention camp and were transferred to the Beit Lid military court for inspection and trial.

In response, a group of extremist Zionists, mainly supporters of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister of Internal Security, stormed the court building and clashed with the Zionist forces to prevent the trial of the accused soldiers.

Following the revelation of the sexual abuse, Israeli institutions took action to prevent international organizations from entering the facility.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom threatened to suspend the shipment of weapons to Tel Aviv because the Red Cross was not allowed to enter the detention center.

