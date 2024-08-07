Iran, Iraq to set up joint cultural commission

During a meeting in Baghdad, Abazari called for the implementation of cultural agreements between the two countries, appreciating the measures and preparations made by the two sides to hold an appropriate Arbaeen march this year.

The Iranian envoy also underlined the need for the two countries to sign a memorandum of understanding in the field of tourism and pilgrimage to the holy shrines of both countries.

The Iraqi official, for his part, pointed to six areas of children and adolescents, cinema and theater, books and publishing, visual arts exhibitions, fashion and clothing, and tourism among the fields of cultural cooperation, and announced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Iran in these fields.

At the end of the meeting, he announced the Iraqi ministry’s readiness to sign the cultural exchange program prepared between the two countries.

