Iran acting FM heads to Saudi Arabia for emergency OIC meeting

Heading a delegation, Bagheri Kani is scheduled to participate in the meeting on the continuation of the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

The extraordinary meeting will also address the dimensions of the Zionist regime’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and its violation of the sovereignty and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting comes following Iran’s intensive efforts and active diplomacy through consultations and numerous contacts of Bagheri Kani with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the foreign ministers of the member countries of this organization.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the Israeli regime for the assassination.

