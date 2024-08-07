Israeli assassination of Haniyeh ‘act of terrorism’: NAM

According to IRNA, the NAM announced in a statement on Tuesday local time that this movement strongly denounce the Israeli terrorist act at the time Martyr Haniyeh was present in Tehran at the official invitation of the Iranian government to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president there.

This terrorist act is a clear violation of international laws, including international human rights, especially the right to life and the principles contained in the United Nations Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement said.

The NAM stressed that the assassination of political leaders, killing of journalists, media members and innocent citizens, including women and children, in the occupied Palestinian territories and other countries in the region is a serious threat to international peace and security, and hinders ongoing diplomatic efforts for a permanent and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

The world’s largest forum stated that criminal acts aimed at terrorizing the general public, a group or specific individuals for any reason, anywhere and by anyone, cannot be justified under any circumstances.

It also expressed serious concern about the lack of accountability for Israeli actions and violations against the Palestinian people and other nations in the region, denouncing the Israeli regime for its total disregard for UN carter, resolution, the International Court of Justice and other international legal obligations.

Part of this statement stated that the NAM member states continue to demand international action to ensure the end of conflicts and accountability for violations of international law.

While expressing its deep solidarity and condolences to the people of Palestine, as well as the families and loved ones of the victims of this attack, the Non-Aligned Movement emphasizes the necessity of the decisive cooperation among governments in the fight against international terrorism.

